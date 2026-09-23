Morris Hospital to Host Community Blood Drive

September 14, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive in cooperation with Versiti Blood Center on Friday, October 9, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Conference Rooms 2 & 3 on the lower level of the hospital, 150 W. High Street in Morris.

Those who donate will be helping replenish the local blood supply as Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital.

Blood donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donation. In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian. Donors are required to present a government issued photo ID with proof of age.

The entire process for donating blood takes about 1 hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or go to morrishospital.org/events and select Donate Blood. Walk-ins are welcome.