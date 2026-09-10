Morris Hospital Physical Therapists Discuss Strength and Mobility for Older Adults

August 31, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ Rehabilitation Services is presenting a free seminar for seniors called “Building Strength and Mobility as We Age” on Wednesday, September 23, from 10-11 a.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris.

The program is free and open to the community as part of the Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series offered through Morris Hospital and the YCMA.

During the program, Morris Hospital Physical Therapist Tracy Lopina and Physical Therapy Assistant Belinda Hill will offer practical tips to help older adults maintain their strength and mobility, improve their balance, prevent falls, and achieve overall wellness at every stage of life.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category: Education Classes at the YMCA.