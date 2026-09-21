Morris Hospital Offers Babysitter’s Training Course

September 14, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is offering a Babysitter’s Training Course for youths age 11 and older on Monday, October 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the training classroom at Shabbona School,725 School St., Morris.

The class is a great opportunity for those interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring their own lunch and a water bottle.

Those who complete the course will receive a completion certificate in Safe Sitter and an Infant and Child CPR certificate from the American Heart Association.

The class fee is $60, and the class size is limited to 10 students. Registration can be completed online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Select the Kids Classes category.