Morris Hospital Nurse Practitioner Discusses Women’s Health at 40 and Beyond

September 14, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Heidi Miller, a gynecology nurse practitioner with Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, is presenting a free program “Women’s Health at 40 and Beyond” on Tuesday, October 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris.

Miller will explore the physical and hormonal changes associated with menopause, benefits and considerations of hormone therapy, and importance of maintaining strong bone health. The discussion will also cover important information about breast cancer and early detection, giving women the knowledge and confidence needed to take charge of their health at every age.

The program is free and open to the community as part of the Healthy Happens Here health and wellness series offered through Morris Hospital and the YCMA.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category: Education Classes at the YMCA.