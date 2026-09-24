LIHEAP Application for Utility Bill Assistance Opens Oct. 1
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available for income qualified households beginning October 1, 2026
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging eligible families to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support income eligible households with utility costs for natural gas, propane, and electricity. Applications will open October 1, 2026, and will remain open through August 13, 2027, or until funds are exhausted.
“No working family should have to decide between heating their home and putting food on the table,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Making life more affordable for Illinoisans means offering support to those struggling with raised monthly costs, including utility bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with the critical assistance needed to stay warm through the winter months.”
Beginning October 1, 2026, eligible families can apply by visiting the DCEO website or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here). DCEO has named Will County Center for Community Concerns as the administrator of LIHEAP and the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) for Kankakee County beginning October 1, 2026.
“As winter approaches, we want to make sure heating your home is affordable for everyone,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “While we keep seeing prices rise across—from groceries to fuel—the Pritzker-Stratton administration is doing everything we can to help families through this tough time.”
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Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages. The energy bill assistance program offered through Help Illinois Families will provide $240 million to eligible families to assist with natural gas, propane, electricity bills and furnace assistance.
“Numerous families throughout Illinois have received much-needed utility bill assistance through LIHEAP over the years,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “I encourage Illinoisans to check their eligibility and prepare to apply as this critical program begins accepting applications October 1.”
The priority application system will ensure families most in need are able to apply first. The first group eligible to apply is expected to represent more than half of households that apply for the program. The program will begin taking applications on October 1, 2026, for (i) older adults (60 years +), (ii) individuals with a disability, (iii) families with children five years old or younger and (iv) households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank. All other income eligible households can start applying November 1, 2026.
All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP. A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on the webpage and below:
FAMILY SIZE (HOUSEHOLD) 30-DAY GROSS INCOME
1 – $3,990
2 – $5,410
3 – $6,830
4 – $8,250
5 – $9,670
6 – $11,090
Additional Program Information:
The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL income eligible Illinois families who meet the criteria, including qualified non-citizen families. Programs for eligible families include:
- One-Time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients receive a one-time payment.
- Crisis/Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.
- Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to homeowners who do not have an operating furnace for their residence.
- Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) helps low-income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.
LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year’s LIHEAP funding, which was available from October 2025 through August 2026, provided assistance to 360,500 households, with an average of $676 per household.