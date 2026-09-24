LIHEAP Application for Utility Bill Assistance Opens Oct. 1

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available for income qualified households beginning October 1, 2026

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging eligible families to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support income eligible households with utility costs for natural gas, propane, and electricity. Applications will open October 1, 2026, and will remain open through August 13, 2027, or until funds are exhausted. ​

“No working family should have to decide between heating their home and putting food on the table,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Making life more affordable for Illinoisans means offering support to those struggling with raised monthly costs, including utility bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with the critical assistance needed to stay warm through the winter months.” ​

Beginning October 1, 2026, eligible families can apply by visiting the DCEO website or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here ). DCEO has named Will County Center for Community Concerns as the administrator of LIHEAP and the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) for Kankakee County beginning October 1, 2026.

“As winter approaches, we want to make sure heating your home is affordable for everyone,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “While we keep seeing prices rise across—from groceries to fuel—the Pritzker-Stratton administration is doing everything we can to help families through this tough time.”