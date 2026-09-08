Illinois 47 closing at rail crossing in Mazon on Sept. 13

MAZON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the BNSF Railway crossing on Illinois 47 in Mazon will be closed beginning on Sunday, Sept. 13. ​ The repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.







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A posted detour will direct motorists to Illinois 113 and Interstate 55.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. ​ To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. ​ Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment. ​