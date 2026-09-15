Illinois 116 work in Livingston County begins Sept. 21

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 116 in Livingston County begins Monday, Sept. 21. The work zone is about 6 miles west of Pontiac.

Work will replace a culvert that crosses a tributary of Morehouse Creek. One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by temporary traffic signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The work zone also has a width restriction of 14 feet 6 inches.