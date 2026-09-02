Hope & Healing Cancer Services to Celebrate New Morris Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Open House
Community celebration set for September 17 to mark the clinic’s opening earlier this year
MORRIS, Ill. — September 1, 2026 — Hope & Healing Cancer Services (HHCS) today announced plans to formally celebrate its new outpatent oncology clinic and infusion center at 1515 Creek Drive in Morris, Illinois, which opened its doors earlier this year. The clinic extends the organizaton’s comprehensive cancer care to patents and families throughout Grundy County and neighboring communities, reducing the distance many must travel to receive advanced treatment.
The organization will mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, September 17, 2026, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Morris clinic. Community members, physicians, and healthcare partners are invited to tour the facility, now several months into serving local patents, and meet the Hope & Healing care team.
The Morris location responds to a longstanding gap in local access to medical oncology and chemotherapy services. Dr. Srilata Gundala and Dr. Gustafson joined the Morris Hospital medical staff in early 2025 to provide oncology consultations for hospitalized patents, and their continued work in the community underscored the need for a dedicated, community-based cancer center close to home.
The new clinic will be led by Dr. Srilata Gundala, founder of Hope & Healing Cancer Services and a board-certified physician in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. Under her leadership, the Morris clinic will deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment in a welcoming, community-oriented setng.
“Our mission has always been to make exceptional cancer care more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Gundala. “With our Morris location now open, patents are receiving advanced oncology treatments and infusion therapy closer to home, while continuing to benefit from the personalized, whole-person care that defines our practice. This celebration is a chance to thank the community that welcomed us.”
The Morris clinic will ofer a comprehensive range of services, including:
- Medical oncology
- Hematology
- Chemotherapy and immunotherapy
- Targeted therapy infusions
- Iron infusions
- Supportive infusion therapies
- Cancer treatment planning
- Survivorship care
- Patent education and care coordinationThe outpatient infusion center has been designed with patent comfort as a priority, with treatment delivered under the supervision of an experienced oncology care team.“We understand that receiving cancer treatment can be physically and emotionally challenging,” said Dr. Gundala, Chief Executive Officer of Hope & Healing Cancer Services. “Expanding into Morris allows patents to access specialized oncology services without the added burden of extensive travel. Our goal is to care for the whole person, not only the disease, while delivering outstanding clinical care with compassion, dignity, and respect.”Hope & Healing Cancer Services also works closely with its afliated research organizaton, Hope & Healing Clinical Research (HHCR), to expand patent access to clinical trials and emerging cancer therapies. More informaton is available at www.hopeandhealingresearch.com.
“These are exciting and hopeful times in cancer care,” Dr. Gundala added. “Significant advances in oncology are creating more treatment optons and renewed hope for patents living with cancer.”
The Morris clinic joins Hope & Healing Cancer Services’ growing network of community-based oncology locations, reinforcing the organization’s mission to improve access to high-quality cancer care throughout the region.
Patents, referring physicians, and healthcare providers may now schedule appointments or learn more about services available at the Morris location by calling 630-560-0121 or visiting www.hopeandhealingcare.com.
About Hope & Healing Cancer Services
Founded in 2018 by Dr. Srilata Gundala, Hope & Healing Cancer Services is a community-based oncology practice led by board-certified oncologists and an experienced multidisciplinary team. The practice provides personalized, evidence-based care with integrative and supportive services, including medical oncology, hematology, infusion therapy, clinical trial opportunities, patent education, care coordination, and survivorship support. With locatons across Illinois, Hope & Healing Cancer Services is committed to bringing exceptional, compassionate cancer care closer to the communities it serves.
Chief Operatng Ofcer, Hope & Healing Cancer Services
Phone: 630-560-0121 |
Website: www.hopeandhealingcare.com
Morris Clinic
1515 Creek Drive, Morris, IL 60450