Hope & Healing Cancer Services to Celebrate New Morris Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Open House

The Morris location responds to a longstanding gap in local access to medical oncology and chemotherapy services. Dr. Srilata Gundala and Dr. Gustafson joined the Morris Hospital medical staff in early 2025 to provide oncology consultations for hospitalized patents, and their continued work in the community underscored the need for a dedicated, community-based cancer center close to home.

The new clinic will be led by Dr. Srilata Gundala, founder of Hope & Healing Cancer Services and a board-certified physician in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. Under her leadership, the Morris clinic will deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment in a welcoming, community-oriented setng.

“Our mission has always been to make exceptional cancer care more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Gundala. “With our Morris location now open, patents are receiving advanced oncology treatments and infusion therapy closer to home, while continuing to benefit from the personalized, whole-person care that defines our practice. This celebration is a chance to thank the community that welcomed us.”

The Morris clinic will ofer a comprehensive range of services, including: