GSW defeats Yorkville Christian 26-28, 25-12, 25-22

GSW (2-3 overall, 0-0 in the River ValleyConference):

Leah Olson- 11 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 6 digs

Grace Vitko- 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Liv Siano- 8 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces, 1 block, 8 digs

Brynn Christensen- 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Kaylee Tousignant- 9 assists, 3 digs

Jo Male- 4 assists, 2 digs

Julianna Moats- 7 digs

Abby Galass- 3 digs

Abbie Olsen- 1 block, 3 digs

Lily Buck- 2 aces, 9 digs

Jaci Wilkey- 3 digs

JV: GSW won 25-5, 25-16

Coach Muzzarelli- The team came together for this win tonight. We knew we needed to make some key changes to turn our season around and we did just that. We’re hoping to capitalize on this and keep the momentum flowing for the rest of the season.