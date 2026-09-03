GSW defeats Yorkville Christian 26-28, 25-12, 25-22
GSW (2-3 overall, 0-0 in the River ValleyConference):
Leah Olson- 11 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 6 digs
Grace Vitko- 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 3 digs
Liv Siano- 8 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces, 1 block, 8 digs
Brynn Christensen- 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
Kaylee Tousignant- 9 assists, 3 digs
Jo Male- 4 assists, 2 digs
Julianna Moats- 7 digs
Abby Galass- 3 digs
Abbie Olsen- 1 block, 3 digs
Lily Buck- 2 aces, 9 digs
Jaci Wilkey- 3 digs
JV: GSW won 25-5, 25-16
Coach Muzzarelli- The team came together for this win tonight. We knew we needed to make some key changes to turn our season around and we did just that. We’re hoping to capitalize on this and keep the momentum flowing for the rest of the season.