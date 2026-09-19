Made in Grundy

Manufacturing is a vital part of Grundy County’s economy, providing products, jobs, and opportunities that strengthen our communities. This October, the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) will celebrate Manufacturing Month by shining a spotlight on one of the industries that make our region strong and all the places you might find “a piece of Grundy County”.

The celebration will kick off with what we hope will become a new community tradition, hosted at a local favorite. During Corn Festival, 112 W. Washington Street (the former Thoughtful Spot) in downtown Morris will feature a “Made in Grundy” display. The exhibit will showcase products created by local manufacturers while highlighting the innovation, creativity, and talent found throughout Grundy County and the surrounding region.

“Many people may be surprised to discover how many products are made right here in Grundy County. Manufacturing Month gives us an opportunity to recognize the businesses and people behind those products and celebrate the important role they play in our community and beyond.”

– Nancy Norton, President and CEO, Grundy Economic Development Council

The celebration will continue throughout October with Monday morning radio spots on WCSJ highlighting local manufacturers, Morris Herald-News features showcasing Made in Grundy products and companies, and social media stories throughout the month.

The GEDC invites the community to visit the display, discover the products and companies that make Grundy County unique, and celebrate the regional pride in all that is Made in Grundy.