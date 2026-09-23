Find fall fun at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has planned several events to keep members of our community busy, entertained, and learning. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required. To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

Trick or Treat Bingo will begin at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 6. Winners of each round will select a paper bag that may contain a trick or a treat.

True Crime Discussion will take place at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 8. This month, the group will discuss the Killer Clown Hysteria of 2016. In a War of the Worlds-type case for the new millennium, social media caught fire with stories of killer clown sightings all around the country, causing widespread fear and real-life consequences. Participants research the case on their own by whatever method they prefer, and then bring their information to the group for discussion.

Since Dwight students will have a four-day weekend, we’ve planned crafts, Spooky Ghost Pom Pom Shooters for 10:30 am Friday, Oct. 9, and Hedgehog Magnets at 10:30 am Monday, Oct. 12, for grade school students in K-5.

Not to leave out the teens and adults, we will have a Witch’s Hat Painting class at 1 pm Monday, Oct. 12. A staff member will lead you through each step to make a fun holiday decoration.

Our popular “Dead People” series will return with We Sing with Dead People Part 1 at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 15. Community members will portray famous musicians who have passed on and share their stories.

The Writing of Frankenstein will be presented at 6 pm Monday, Oct. 19. This lecture will look at how the science and culture of Mary Shelley’s times affected her story of Frankenstein and his monster.

Our next Senior Social will take place at 1 pm Wednesday, Oct. 21. The activity for this month will be Yahtzee! Snacks will be served.

Our new Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 21. This group meets the third Wednesday of each month. Those both new to crochet and experienced are invited to come together to work on learning stitches or on projects they have begun. One of our staff members will help those who need assistance.

The Dark Truth about Johnson & Johnson will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 22. This presentation will cover topics discussed in Gardiner Harris’ book, “No More Tears.” Topics will include the Tylenol poisonings, the baby powder cover-ups, and other unethical practices that made Johnson & Johnson rich, but cost people their lives.

Our Zombie Survival Test will be from 5-7 pm Saturday, Oct. 24. Sign up for a time block where you and your team will perform a variety of challenges and puzzles while keeping an eye out for zombies. Will you be able to complete the tasks and escape before a zombie gets you?

Skip Bo Night will be at 6 pm Monday, Oct. 26. Come play this popular card game. If you are new to the game, come anyway and learn.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Oct. 27. All adults are welcome to participate. This month’s discussion will be on “Whistling Past the Graveyard” by Susan Crandall. Copies of the book will be available at the main circulation desk.

UFO Encounters: Mass Sightings of the Unknown will be presented by Sam Maranto at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 27. Sam is a UFO investigator and currently the state director for the Illinois chapter of the Mutual UFO Network. He has been involved with many area cases, including mass sighting cases over Tinley Park, Rockford, and O’Hare International Airport. These cases involve mass sightings of circular and triangular craft by hundreds of people, including police officers, pilots, airline personnel, and more. Sam will talk about how he got involved with UFO research, which started with his own incredible experiences, and the great cases he has investigated over the years.

Sirens in the Loop – A History of the City News Bureau of Chicago will be presented at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 2. James Elsener is the co-author of the book Sirens in the Loop, a history of the news wire service that existed in Chicago from 1890 to 2005. James is a retired journalist who got his start at the City News Bureau before moving on to the Chicago Tribune. He will talk about the Bureau’s history before doing a book signing for anyone who would like to purchase his book.

Music Bingo for adults and teens will be at 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 3. Join us for an evening of music, Bingo, prizes, and fun. This time, we will be adding a couple of musical chair rounds.

Adult/Teen Craft Night – Neurographical Art will be offered at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov 4. Join us to learn this meditative form of art designed to turn negative emotions and stress into calm and beautiful art.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

For dates of later upcoming events, please stop by the library for a complete events list.