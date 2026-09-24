Prospective students are invited to Explore KCC Days at Kankakee Community College on Monday, Oct. 12; Saturday, Oct. 24; and Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Each session is from noon-2 p.m. at KCC’s Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive in Kankakee. The weekday events coincide with Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

Explore KCC Day gives prospective students and their guests time to connect with KCC staff and learn about their options at the college. Each person receives personalized information about KCC’s academic programs, whether they’re still exploring options or already have a career path in mind. Events include tours of academic spaces, along with information about support services, financial aid, and the enrollment process.

To learn more and register, go to visit.kcc.edu.

<script async src=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7690895491930777″ crossorigin=”anonymous”></script>

<ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: block; text-align: center;” data-ad-layout=”in-article” data-ad-format=”fluid” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7690895491930777″ data-ad-slot=”5668649524″></ins>

<script>

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

</script>



<h6><em><strong><span style=”color: #ff0000;”>**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader. </span></strong></em></h6>

KCC serves more than 3,500 students each year with award-winning, accredited programs that lead to associate degrees, certificates, and transfer opportunities to four-year universities. With guidance from local business and industry, KCC’s career programs prepare students for today’s workforce. The college also offers continuing education, certification training, job fairs, literacy, English as a Second Language, and GED preparation. With over 56 areas of study, KCC is the region’s trusted choice for affordable education and career advancement.