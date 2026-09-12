SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On September 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Michelle Tyne, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

This meeting is being held to hold a hearing on the 2026-27 Proposed Budget.

Mr. DeLong presented the final Proposed Budget for the 2026-27 school year. He is estimating a deficit of $299,076, with a final district balance of approximately $11,279,703 at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Mr. DeLong stated that the deficit is due to several capital projects over the summer. However, he does believe we will finish fiscal year 27 either near even or with a surplus budget. There were no comments from Board members.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Representatives from Dwight Youth Soccer came and addressed the Board to thank them for allowing the use of our facilities. They presented a plaque to Mr. DeLong and the Board.