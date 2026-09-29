Wrestling practice will start November 2!

November 2nd and 5th will be free practices for anyone to try it out.

November 2nd will be from 5-6 pm in the high school wrestling (inside of the Trojan Athletic Facility) at 6 pm there will be a parent meeting inside the DTHS cafeteria (off of the back south parking lot) Wednesday, November 5th practice will be from 5-6:30 pm.

By the second week all wrestlers will need to be signed up through USA wrestling to attend practices. That fee is $60 and that goes straight to USA wrestling. Our club fee is $125 this year and that will include a t-shirt. We will need that collected by the end of the second week. As always we could use as many coaches and extra hands as possible. You don’t have to have a wrestling background to help out. If interested, please message us on facebook or show up to the first practice.

Spread the word!

Here is the link to USA wrestling.

If you already have an account, use your existing info. If not, you need to create an account and enter the necessary information.