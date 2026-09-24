The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, September 22 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex

In attendance were trustees Joshua Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Austin Haacke, Deb Karch, and Dan Hansen. Village President Paul Johnson was absent and Kinkade acted as president pro tem.

Others in attendance were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

The Board approved the following Consent Agenda items:

Minutes of August 25, 2026, Village Board Meeting Minutes of September 15, 2026, Committee Meetings Payments of $419,234.17 July and August 2026 Treasurer’s Report Fund transfer $475 from the Referendum Fund (36) to the Referendum Bond fund (47) for paying fiscal agent fees

In Public Forum three Dwight residents addressed the Board:

Glenn Peters raised concerns regarding a location on West Chippewa that appears to be operating a business from their home and creating a traffic safety issue. Gary Helsing related two stories to the Board regarding young residents unsafely operating scooters and e-bikes within the Village. Leighann Baylie brought to the Board concerns regarding construction safety issues on Carriage Court.

The Following Ordinances and Resolutions were considered:

Motion to approve Ordinance 1574: Amending Chapter 120 Cannabis and Chapter 310 Zoning Regarding Adult Use Cannabis Business Establishments – Approved Wording to this ordinance now allows for cannabis “Craft” growing to take place a the former Pharma Cann location. Prior to this it was identified just a as “Medicinal” use growing. Cannabis dispensing operations are still prohibited. Motion to approve Ordinance 1578: Declaring Personal Property Surplus and Authorizing its Sale or Disposition – Approved Motion to approve Ordinance 1579: Amending Chapter A350 Fees to add Adult Use Cannabis Business – Approved Fees were established for the updated annual cannabis business fees. Motion to approve Ordinance 1580: Amending Chapter 15, EMS and Chapter A350, Fees This item was tabled pending further review of the fees structure Motion to approve Ordinance 1581: Regarding the Intersection of Chicago Street & Chippewa Street – Approved A four-way stop will be installed the intersection of Chicago and Chippewa Streets. Motion to approve Ordinance 1582: Amend Ordinance 1576 and Chapter 310-901 (c) – Approved Revision to this ordinance helped define the “Special Use Review Process”. Motion to approve Ordinance 1583: Establishing Downtown Sign and Facade Improvement Grant program This item was tabled Motion to approve Resolution 2026-26: Approving an agreement with Paramedic Billing Services LLC – Approved Motion to approve Resolution 2026-27: Authorizing an Agreement with Teska Associates for Phase 1 of the Dwight Zoning Update – Approved Motion to approve Resolution 2026-28: Authorizing the write-off of uncollectible Revolving Loan Fund receivables, discontinuing the Revolving Loan Fund and directing the disposition of remaining funds. – Approved The Board voted to discontinue the Revolving Loan Fund which contains approximately $75,000 and write off $30,000 in bad debt, with the idea of directing the remaining funds to Downtown Sign and Facade Grants. Motion to approve Resolution 2026-29: Support of an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Grant Application for East Park Street Downtown Streetscape and Pedestrian Improvements Project. – Approved Motion to approve Resolution 2026-30 – Agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway – Brewster Run – Approved A culvert will be place under the Norfolk and Southern tracks north of Dwight to facilitate drainage and alleviate flooding. The Village will reimburse the railroad approximately $63,539 for the project.

New Business items:

Motion to approve DTHS Homecoming Parade Route on October 2, 2026, at 2:30 pm – Approved Motion to approve Divight Lions Club Bucket Brigade at Route 17 & Route 47 on October 9, 7 a.m.- Noon & October 10, 7 a.m.- Noon – Approved Motion to approve a Class A Liquor License for Smashburger House at 118 E. Main St – Approved Motion to approve Solicitor Permit for Michael Thomas with IGS Energy for Sep 23-October 16, 2026 – Approved Motion to Accept the Resignation of Public Works Employee, Burleigh Townsend, effective November 6, 2026 – Approved Letter from resident regarding vacant lot This item was referred to the Administration and Finance Committee. A village resident is offering to purchase a vacant lot from the Village at 408 South Franklin Street. Zoning board recommendation The Zoning Board of Appeals had earlier in the evening considered a request by Chris Wysocki asking for a Home Occupation – Special Use Permit for the purpose of operating a mobile mechanics business at 400 S. Union. The Zoning Board voted to recommend approving this request to the Board. The Board in turn deferred this to the Planning Commission.

The Board then moved into Executive Session.