Sept 26, 2026 – Dwight Redbirds are State-bound for the first time in baseball in school history!!

The Dwight Redbirds came back from a 4-0 deficit to defeat a tough Wilmington team 6-4! The team showed a lot of grit in their comeback win! The baseball field was absolutely electric during the entire game. Thank you to the fans, family, and B Baseball players for supporting your Redbirds!

Defense:

After a rocky first inning start, the Redbirds rallied together to start putting runs on the board.

Nathan Wilkey took the rubber as the starting pitcher for the Sectional Championship game. Nathan struck out 6 in 2.2 innings pitched. Nathan did a great job setting the tone for the game yesterday.

Kade Jensen took the mound in relief at the end of the 3rd inning. Kade ended up pitching the rest of the 4.1 innings and struck out 3. Kade did a wonderful job at changing pitch speeds and forcing weak contact that the Redbird defense could easily handle.

Our pitching staff came through in the biggest game of the year!

Offense:

The Redbirds tallied 4 hits, 3 walks, and 1 hit by pitch in the contest!

Nathan Wilkey, Jaxon Lee, Asher Funk, and Chase Wilkey each had 1 hit a piece!

Chase Wilkey’s 2 RBI linedrive single in the top of the 4th inning to start the Redbird Rally!

Asher Funk had a sacrifice fly to score Kade Jensen in the top of the 5th.

Nate Wilkey ended up stealing home on a pass ball later that inning.

Dean Carey scored in the 7th after Nate Wilkey’s hard groundball to 1st base.

Nate Wilkey scored after an infield single by Brady Marques to make the score 6-4 Redbirds.

The Redbirds will play their first State game at 12pm this Friday at the Eastside Center in Peoria!

All 14 of our players were your Redbird Players of the Game!!