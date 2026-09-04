The girls flipped the score 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

In the third, Charlotte Sassenger singled up the middle, making the score 6-1.

The girls scored five runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lainy Maxard and Oakleigh Patten, and Delaney Scott all drew a walk. Sadie Burke and Adellyn Krug singled.

Oakleigh Patten started in the circle for Redbirds. The pitcher surrendered two hits over four and one-third innings, striking out 11 and walking six.

Next up for Redbirds B Softball team is a game against Limestone at home on Monday at 4:30.