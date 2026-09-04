Sep 4 Girls Softball:
The A Softball team took on Streator Woodland last night under the lights at the city park for 8th grade night! It was a hard fought game, the Redbirds battled hard against Streator Woodland for seven full innings and came up just a little short losing 9 to 6. The A Team will be taking on Streator Woodland next week in the Regionals. That game will be played at Streator Woodland.
Aug 27 Redbirds B Softball Wins vs Wilmington 11-7
The girls flipped the score 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
In the third, Charlotte Sassenger singled up the middle, making the score 6-1.
The girls scored five runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lainy Maxard and Oakleigh Patten, and Delaney Scott all drew a walk. Sadie Burke and Adellyn Krug singled.
Oakleigh Patten started in the circle for Redbirds. The pitcher surrendered two hits over four and one-third innings, striking out 11 and walking six.
Next up for Redbirds B Softball team is a game against Limestone at home on Monday at 4:30.
Aug 25
The B Softball team fell last to Bishop Mac 14-9.
Lucy Cotter went 2-for-3 on the day. Ryan Ercolini added a triple. Maci Gerber paced the team with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, accumulating 12 walks for the game. Charlotte Sassenger, Maci Gerber, Nicole Faulds, Oakleigh Patten, Lucy Cotter, Sadie Burke, and Natalie Mallaney each stole multiple bases. The girls stole 22 bases in the game.
Next up for Redbirds B softball is a game against Wilmington on Thursday at home at 4:30.