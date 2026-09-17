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Carnival Rides: 5 pm – 9 pm ($30 Wristband or Tickets)
Food Booths: 4 pm – 10 pm
Search for Cash
5 pm – 5:30 pm and 5:30 pm – 6 pm | E. Main & Chippewa
Who remembers searching in hay bails for coins as kids? Join us south of the beer tent (E. Main & Chippewa) for a modern take on that Harvest Days classic. Kids will race to find over $500 in coins in age groups 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10.
Fire & LED Dancers / Street Performers
7:30 pm – 10 pm | E. Main
After the sun sets, the magic begins. We invite you to experience an enchanting evening of fire and LED performances. Performers may use spinning batons, dragon staffs, fire fans, and other gear as they entertain. Musicians and jugglers will round out the fun. Enjoy a portion of the performance while you grab a snack from the food vendors, or pull up a seat and enjoy all the performances..
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Carnival Rides: 5 pm – 10 pm (Tickets Only)
Food Booths: 4 pm – 11 pm
Harvest Days Car Show
4 pm – 7 pm | East Main, Check-in begins at 3:30 pm
Antique cars, classic cars, technological marvels, tribute cars, and cars that are just plain cool! Come on by to check out these beauties on the outside and under the hood, as well as to hear their stories from their owners.Interested in entering your car or truck? All are welcome! Awards presentation at 7pm at the Registration Tent.
Kiddie Tractor Pull
4:30 pm – ? | West Main
The Kiddie Tractor Pull is a fun and exciting event for children, with weight classes for 30–39 lbs, 40-49 lbs, 50-59 lbs, 60-69 lbs, and 70–80 lbs.
Participants sit on a tractor and try to pull a weighted wagon that gets progressively harder to pull the further they go.
Hosted by Peoples National Bank of Kewanee.
Bingo
6 pm – ? | North Tent
It’s time for the adults to hang out where there is great food, good company, and a cage full of fun!
Playing cards can be purchases in the Bingo area. $500 Coverall. $250 Consolation. Numbers to be determined.
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Saturday, September 19, 2026
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Carnival Rides Daytime: 12 pm – 5 pm ($35 Wristband or Tickets)
Carnival Rides Evening: 5 pm – 10 pm (Tickets Only)
Food Booths: 10 am – 11 pm
Craft/Flea Market: 9 am – 5 pm
Pies, Sweets, & Coffee
8 am – 11 am | West Main
Stop by the north end of the Old Depot to purchase pies or other sweets. Take them to go or sit for a while and enjoy them with coffee and friends. Prepared by DUMC’s United Women of Faith.
5K Run / 3K Walk
8:30 am | Renfrew Park
Come join us for our annual Dwight Harvest Day 5k!
Pumpkin Kits
10 am – 12 pm | West Main
Pick up your very own Pumpkin Painting Kit! We will provide a small pumpkin and stickers for you to bring home, decorate, and display to give the town that extra Harvest Days feel. Located on the west side of the old train depot.
Kiddie Carnival
10 am – 12 pm | West Main
Fun games for children 2 years old through 5th Grade. Free to play, and everyone wins! Thank you to New Life Assembly volunteers for hosting this event! Located on the south side of the old train depot.
Kids’ Korner
10 am – 3 pm | West Main
Bring the kids out for some good Harvest Days fun!
Visit one of our face painters, caricaturists, or balloon artists.
Name That Tune
1:30 pm – 3 pm | North Stage
Can you name that tune in fewer notes than your competitor? Put your name into the hat for the chance to show your music library prowess in a round of Name That Tune! We will have 6 rounds, each consisting of 10 songs. Music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, & 90’s.
Bingo
6 pm – ? | North Stage
Grab your lemon shakeup and come on over to the tent at Franklin Corner for BINGO. Play for CASHprizes. Playing cards can be purchased in the BINGO area. $500 Coverall. $250 Consolation. Numbers to be determined.
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Sunday, September 20, 2026
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Carnival Rides: 12 pm – 5 pm ($35 Wristband or Tickets)
Food Booths: 10 am – 5 pm
Craft/Flea Market: 9 am – 5 pm
Tractor Show
7 am – 11 am | Franklin Street
Take an up-close look at some of the farm equipment that will be in today’s parade. Located on Franklin in front of Willy’s Pub.
Ecumenical Service
9:15 am – ? | Main Stage
Join the pastors and members of several area churches in a combined worship service. Those of all faiths are welcome. Collection goes toward the Dwight Ministerial Association’s good works.
Superhero Meet & Greet
9 am – 2 pm | West Main
Come hang out with your favorite superheroes! Get your face painted and then join them to pose for a group photo. They might even challenge you to a dance-off if you’re lucky. The heroes may wander, as heroes do, but their home base will be the south side of the old depot.
Caricatures
9 am – 2 pm | West Main
Visit our artist on the south side of the old depot to have your caricature made.
Face Painting
9 am – 2 pm | West Main
The only thing more fun than being at Harvest Days is being at Harvest Day as a lion, a fish, or your favorite cartoon character. Located on the south side of the old depot.
Parade and Illinois Basset Waddle
11:30 – ? | Mazon Ave. (Route 17)
The Harvest Days Parade will kick off at a new earlier time at 11:30! Enjoy the Bands, the tractors, and other parade entries. The parade begins at Mazon and Clinton, heading East on Mazon to North Franklin. The parade disburses at Renfrew Park/North Street. In honor of the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, our Parade Marshalls this year are the Dwight VFW, the Dwight American Legion, and all those in our community who have served. Allie Hansen will sing the national anthem.