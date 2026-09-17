Carnival Rides Daytime: 12 pm – 5 pm ($35 Wristband or Tickets)

Carnival Rides Evening: 5 pm – 10 pm (Tickets Only)

Food Booths: 10 am – 11 pm

Craft/Flea Market: 9 am – 5 pm Pies, Sweets, & Coffee ​​8 am – 11 am | West Main

Stop by the north end of the Old Depot to purchase pies or other sweets. Take them to go or sit for a while and enjoy them with coffee and friends. Prepared by DUMC’s United Women of Faith. 5K Run / 3K Walk 8:30 am | Renfrew Park

Come join us for our annual Dwight Harvest Day 5k! ​ Deadline to register is September 4, 2026.

Save time Saturday by picking up your packets Friday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at the Car Show Registration Tent. Come join us for our annual Dwight Harvest Day 5k! ​ ​

Part of the Starved Rock Runner Circuit. Pumpkin Kits 10 am – 12 pm | West Main

Pick up your very own Pumpkin Painting Kit! We will provide a small pumpkin and stickers for you to bring home, decorate, and display to give the town that extra Harvest Days feel. Located on the west side of the old train depot. Kiddie Carnival 10 am – 12 pm | West Main

Fun games for children 2 years old through 5th Grade. Free to play, and everyone wins! Thank you to New Life Assembly volunteers for hosting this event! Located on the south side of the old train depot. Kids’ Korner 10 am – 3 pm | West Main

Bring the kids out for some good Harvest Days fun!

Visit one of our face painters, caricaturists, or balloon artists. Name That Tune 1:30 pm – 3 pm | North Stage

Can you name that tune in fewer notes than your competitor? Put your name into the hat for the chance to show your music library prowess in a round of Name That Tune! We will have 6 rounds, each consisting of 10 songs. Music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, & 90’s. Bingo 6 pm – ? | North Stage

Grab your lemon shakeup and come on over to the tent at Franklin Corner for BINGO. Play for CASHprizes. Playing cards can be purchased in the BINGO area. $500 Coverall. $250 Consolation. Numbers to be determined.