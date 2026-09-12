SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On September 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Michelle Tyne, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

This meeting is being held to discuss an Interfund Transfer.

Mr. DeLong noted the need to permanently transfer funds from the Ed Fund to the Transportation Fund.

He stated that the GS had decided earlier in the year to pay for 2 of the 4 older buses that were purchased from Midwest Transit for the Transportation Department. The cost of those 2 buses was $165,000. He also stated that we may need a cushion in the Transportation Fund as state revenues continue to be prorated and we receive minimal funding in our tax levy. The Transportation Fund may not be able to sustain itself without a transfer. Board members were in agreement that a permanent transfer was necessary.