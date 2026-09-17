SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On September 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

This meeting is being held as a public hearing on the 2026-27 Budget.

Mr. DeLong presented the final Proposed Budget for the 2026-27 school year. He is estimating a deficit of $406,218, with a final district balance of approximately $7,330,440 at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Mr. DeLong said the projected deficit is due to the track renovation project that is being completed.

He does expect the deficit won’t come in that large, if at all. There were no comments from Board members.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

Adjourned the meeting at 6:03 p.m.