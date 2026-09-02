The class of 1976 recently held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, August 29. After a tour of the school, the classmates met at the Dwight Country Club for a meal and catching up.
1st row (L to R): Dennis Drinan, Kathy (Gannaway) Schuler , Cathy (Bloxam) Daniels, Phyllis Tambling, Marie (Campbell) Mckinsey, Diana (Gibson) Zimmer, Mary (Geschwind) Dodson, Kathy (Hardaway) Lambert, Candy (Grief) Godbee.
2nd row (L to R): Susan (Drew) Hajny, Carol (Maxson) Hahn, Pam (Ayers) Ryan, Carla (Giannerini) Keipe, Belinda (Maynard) Poole, Peggy (Pritts) Krug, Liz (Vaughn) Elsey, Jim Leskanich, Dwight Hallock, Rick Marx, Kevin Sassenger.
3rd row (L to R): Tom Ferguson, Pam (Krueger) Siedentop, Roger Tambling, Jane (Wahl) Anderson, Dan Bissy (hidden), Lori (Helton) Tipsord, Dave Watters (hidden), Tammy (Rafferty) Quinley, Roberta (Stacy) Socha, Tom Elsey, Bob Scott, Dave Delong (hidden), Alan Wenger, Bob Condon, Tom Christenson.
Missing from picture Jill Call, Lana(Drechsel)Brown.