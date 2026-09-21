The Dwight Township High School class of 1966 met Saturday night September 19th for their 60th class reunion. The event was held at the Dwight Country Club. Fourteen members were in attendance. An excellent meal was served preceded by a social hour. Members came from as far away as Florida, Nebraska and Missouri. Pictured below from the left front are: Mary Rose Seabert, Kathy Coleman Turner, Denise Wright Kiper, Tamra Zabel Monson, Cynthia Paulson Macomber, Rita Hooker Schultz and Linda Carlson Rosendall. Rear: Gordon Von Qualen, Dick Finley, Melvin Brown, Gary Schultz, Iris Simpson Thorne, and Jim Geheber. Missing was Bob Dornbierer.