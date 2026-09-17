REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On September 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger

ABSENT: Jake Tjelle

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Nicole Dunnill as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A card of thanks was received from the family of Bill Hooker.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Track project is essentially complete. Only the punch list remains. The only problem he is seeing is that the sod and grass seed are not taking very well due to being laid this time of year. He is talking to the company about coming back in the spring to work on this.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Board needs to choose an IASB Delegate for the Triple I Conference in November. Eric Scheuer volunteered to be the Delegate this year.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the school recently held an AI/Online Safety Night at the HS Auditorium. Although it was not well attended, Mr. DeLong felt that it was important information for the students, staff and families. The information from the presentation has been shared with families so that they are better prepared to deal with AI issues at home as well as in the school setting.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the August 19, 2026 Regular Monthly Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve resignation, Marc Gamble, Bus Driver

4) Approve resignation, Katrina Mays, Bus Driver

5) Approve employment, Dale Strohm, Custodian

6) Approve employment, Abigail Scholwin, Substitute Teacher

7) Approve employment, Michael Krople, Sub Bus Monitor

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second and final reading of PRESS Plus Policy 122 updates and asked for approval by the Board.

Mr. DeLong presented the Proposed 2026-27 Budget for approval.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 Audit for approval. He noted that the district has attained a 3.65 status of Recognition. The highest score possible is 4.0 and our score reflects the use of existing funds for our last couple of projects. The district remains healthy with 363 days of cash on hand.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 Teacher/Administrator Compensation Report for approval. This is an annual procedure.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2026-27 Threat Assessment Team and Threat Assessment Plan for approval. This also is an annual procedure.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2026-27 Risk Management Plan for approval. This is also an annual procedure.

Mr. DeLong forwarded a request from FCCLA to attend an overnight trip to the Ignite Conference in Springfield on October 4th and 5th

.Mr. DeLong also forwarded a request to the Board from Teachers Grant Kaufman and Kristin Pruitt that the Board approve an EF travel guided trip to Greece and Italy for July 19-July 28, 2027. This is not a school sponsored trip; however, we do provide airport transportation and our teachers host the trip.

adjourned the meeting at 6:19 p.m.