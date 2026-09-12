Conversational Spanish offered at the library, especially for business owners

P rairie Creek Public Library is offering a conversational Spanish class taught by retired college instructor, Robert de Oliveira. This class is being offered in conjunction with the Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce. The class, Everyday Survival and Business Spanish, will give students a fundamental understanding of the language and teach key phrases to be able to converse on a basic level.

The class will meet from 3-5 pm each Thursday from Sept. 24-Nov. 12. The cost for the class is $18, which will cover the cost of the instructional book. Participants will get to keep their book. This class is open to all adults who would like to participate; however, registration will be limited to the first 20 students.

The class will teach students basic Spanish to enable them to have a conversation and ask or answer questions when traveling or in business dealings. For any business owners who register for the class, Mr. de Oliveira also will offer them the opportunity to learn vocabulary words specific to their businesses.

To register for this class, please call 815-584-3061 to reserve your seat. Advanced registration is required so that the library may order the correct number of workbooks needed.