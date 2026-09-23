Casting Call Announced for Feature Film to Be Filmed in Grundy County

COAL CITY, Ill. — Foreground Productions, a film production company established in 2024, is preparing to film a new feature-length thriller in Grundy County and will hold an open casting call in Coal City this month.

The production company was founded by a team of friends who met in film school, including Cody McLeod Rogers, a Grundy County native who grew up in the area and graduated from Coal City High School before earning a degree from American University.

Rogers, who is based in New York, serves as a co-founder and creative executive of Foreground Productions, as well as an executive producer, director, writer, producer and composer. He wrote and directed The Plum Game and has worked on numerous other film and production projects. He is also a former producer at the Kennedy Center.

Foreground Productions’ next project is a feature film currently working under the title “Grundy.” The thriller-mystery is scheduled to be filmed in Grundy County, bringing the production to the community where Rogers grew up.

The film follows a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who returns home determined to prove that the man executed for his brother’s murder was innocent. As he investigates the case, he uncovers a truth far more dangerous than he could have imagined.

Foreground Productions will hold an open casting call for the film in Coal City. The production is seeking actors for principal lead, lead, supporting and extra roles.

Open Casting Call

Location: Coal City Public Library

Address: 85 N. Garfield St., Coal City, Ill.

Dates:

Sunday, Sept. 27

Monday, Sept. 28

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 5–8 p.m. each evening

Filming is tentatively scheduled to take place in November 2026 at locations throughout Grundy County.

Additional information about the film, casting opportunities and the open casting call is available at ForegroundCasting.com.

Foreground Productions hopes the casting call will provide an opportunity for local actors and community members to become part of a feature-film production being filmed in Grundy County.