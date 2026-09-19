Friday, September 19

The Dwight Township High School Trojans came away with a 28-18 win over the Seneca Fighting Irish in Friday’s game. The victory was the Green and White’s third straight win, bringing their record to 4-1.

The loss for Seneca drops their season record to 1-4 record.

The Trojans will take on St. Bede at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

 

Other scores from September 18:

  • Morris 44, Rochelle 13
  • Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13
  • Wilmington 30, Manteno 13
  • Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14
  • Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson CityMelvin-Sibley 6
  • El PasoGridley 28, Tri-Valley 7
  • Prairie Central 14, Illinois Valley Central 6
  • Monticello 18, Pontiac 10
  • Lisle 34, Herscher 28
  • Peotone 42, Streator 0
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