Friday, September 19

The Dwight Township High School Trojans came away with a 28-18 win over the Seneca Fighting Irish in Friday’s game. The victory was the Green and White’s third straight win, bringing their record to 4-1.

The loss for Seneca drops their season record to 1-4 record.

The Trojans will take on St. Bede at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Other scores from September 18: