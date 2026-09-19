Friday, September 19
The Dwight Township High School Trojans came away with a 28-18 win over the Seneca Fighting Irish in Friday’s game. The victory was the Green and White’s third straight win, bringing their record to 4-1.
The loss for Seneca drops their season record to 1-4 record.
The Trojans will take on St. Bede at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
Other scores from September 18:
- Morris 44, Rochelle 13
- Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13
- Wilmington 30, Manteno 13
- Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson City–Melvin-Sibley 6
- El Paso–Gridley 28, Tri-Valley 7
- Prairie Central 14, Illinois Valley Central 6
- Monticello 18, Pontiac 10
- Lisle 34, Herscher 28
- Peotone 42, Streator 0