Illinois State Police Reminds Drivers and Farmers About Safety Along Roadways During Fall Harvest Season

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) reminds motorists and farmers about traffic safety on Illinois roadways this harvest season. Agriculture is one of the leading industries in Illinois and farmers across the state will be moving equipment along roadways throughout the upcoming months. As farmers travel between fields, sharing the road safely and being vigilant about your surroundings can help prevent crashes involving tractors and other farm equipment.

ISP encourages motorists to follow these safe driving tips this harvest season.

Share the road and be patient. Allow for extra travel time.

Increase following distance to improve sight lines when driving behind wide, slow-moving vehicles.

Reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads.

Flashing amber lights mean ‘caution’ and orange and red reflective triangles warn motorists that farm equipment travels at slower speeds.

It is illegal to pass in a no passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing, or bridge. Improper passing, including around farm equipment, can be deadly. Be cautious when pulling back into the lane of traffic.

Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment may have turn signals, but older equipment may not, so watch for the farmer’s hand signals.

Be prepared to yield to wide equipment.





ISP also encourages farmers to do their part by following these safe driving tips.

Avoid rush hours and busier roadways when possible.

Avoid driving tractors on roadways during bad weather, low-visibility, and when dark.

Use reflective marking tape and reflectors at the extremities of equipment.

Take time to wipe off reflectors, flashing lights, and any other warning devices on equipment before entering the roadway. Equipment covered with dust/mud/debris from the field can make warning devices difficult to see.

Pay attention to traffic backing up behind you while traveling between fields and look for opportunities to ease it. If road and shoulder conditions are safe, pull over to the right to temporarily and allow traffic to pass, giving back-ups time to clear.

IDOT crash data reported 275 crashes involving farm tractors or equipment in 2024. Let’s make this harvest season safer for everyone by staying alert and making safety a priority.