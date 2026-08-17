VISIONARY VIOLINIST DIXON’S VIOLIN PLAYS THE EAGLE THEATER, PONTIAC, SEPT 6

Pontiac, IL: You’ve never heard violin like this! The world’s premier visionary violinist, Dixon’s life mission is to inspire people – and he has done so across North America, including giving four TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man, plus radio, TV, and film appearances. Dixon’s Violin continues his HUMANKINDness tour on Sunday, September 6th at The Eagle Theater in Pontiac- 4PM performance, 3:30pm doors.

www.DixonsViolin.com

A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time, and invented a whole new music genre. Dixon now improvises on a 5-string electric violin with a looping system he developed to create an all-live one-man symphony, guided by his remarkable personal story of life transformation. The visionary violinist grew up in Davison, graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint, where he was the assistant concertmaster of the University of Michigan-Flint Symphony. Dixon is also the former assistant concertmaster of the Flint Youth Symphony, which is one of only two youth orchestras in the U.S. invited to perform in Munich, Germany.

Advance tickets $29 on sale now here and at www.dixonsviolin.com

Dixon had been playing classical music all his life, but in 2005 everything changed. A trip to the Burning Man festival challenged him to improvise and gave a perfect opportunity to create his own music for the first time.

“When I saw the look in people’s eyes, that I could move them with my own music, it changed my life,” he said. “I made up my mind then and there to rearrange my life priorities. I had been playing for 25 years, but for the first time I truly fell in love with music.”

Dixon is the only one in the world doing what he does. Few violinists are both classically trained and able to improvise. To also have a command of such a wide range of pedal effects is nearly unheard of. But what sets Dixon apart is his empathy and presence. He is always conscious of the energy in the room, baring his soul through his instrument, guiding and inspiring the listeners through his words and bittersweet, beautiful sounds.

“Humankindness is the blending of humankind and kindness,” Dixon said. “I believe we are all connected and we can honor each other with compassion and care.”

“After living my life only using my head, when I realized the power of sharing from the heart, and the soul-moving, even spiritual experiences you can share through music, I knew I had to do this full time,” Dixon said.

“Dixon improvises multiple rhythmic and melodic violin repetitions with the loops — adding percussive noises, power chords, speed runs and more on top of the recordings. Dixon might pluck, strike, or bow his metallic violin — or attack the fret board like a rock guitar god.” – David Winkelstern, Lansing City Pulse