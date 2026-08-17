U.S. 6 work in Grundy County begins Aug. 24

GRUNDY COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on U.S. 6 in Grundy County begins Monday, Aug. 24. The nearly 7-mile work zone is from Illinois 47 in Morris to just east of Tabler Road near Channahon.

Work consists of road patching, milling and resurfacing and includes pipe culvert replacement and cleaning. While there will be daytime lane closures throughout the work zone, a section of U.S. 6 between Illinois 47 to past Mission Parkway will have work at night. The $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by the end of October.