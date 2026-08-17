U.S. 6 work in Grundy County begins Aug. 24
GRUNDY COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on U.S. 6 in Grundy County begins Monday, Aug. 24. The nearly 7-mile work zone is from Illinois 47 in Morris to just east of Tabler Road near Channahon.
Work consists of road patching, milling and resurfacing and includes pipe culvert replacement and cleaning. While there will be daytime lane closures throughout the work zone, a section of U.S. 6 between Illinois 47 to past Mission Parkway will have work at night. The $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
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Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Seven of Rebuild Illinois include $25.6 billion of improvements statewide to 24,498 lane miles of highway, 959 bridges and 1,475 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.