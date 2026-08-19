Tollway Board to vote on record toll hike despite overwhelming public opposition

Illinois Policy Institute experts available to discuss proposed toll hike as 76% of public commenters voice opposition

CHICAGO (Aug. 19, 2026) — The Illinois Tollway board is scheduled to vote today on a proposed 57% passenger toll hike and automatic increases every two years.

Over 76% of online commenters opposed the Illinois Tollway’s proposed rate hikes, according to Freedom of Information Act records obtained by the Illinois Policy Institute. Out of nearly 13,750 online comments the tollway received from June 18 to Aug. 3, approximately 10,500 opposed the proposal.

The institute estimates a typical Illinois driver would pay an additional $225 in 2027 on a roundtrip commute to work if the tollway board approves of the measure.

Commercial vehicles would face a 30% increase, potentially raising prices on goods moving through Northern Illinois. Starting in 2029, toll rates would increase automatically every two years based on inflation, without additional board votes required.

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Illinois Policy Institute policy experts are available to discuss the proposed toll increases and what the plan would mean for Illinois commuters, businesses and taxpayers.