On Saturday, August 29, the Dwight Redbirds became the 2026 IVC Champions!! The Redbirds played against Seneca at 9 am and Saratoga at 1 pm. The team battled through both games and were awarded with the IVC banner that will be placed at the Grade School.

1st Game Recap (9am):

The Redbirds took down the Seneca Raiders 4-1 to open the Tournament.

Brady Marques was the starting pitcher and ended up throwing a Complete Game! Striking out 9 batters, Brady was in control on the mound. He mixed up his pitches and kept the Raider Batter’s off-balanced and unable to barrel his pitches up. Brady had a strike percentage of 76%!

Offensively, the Redbirds knocked in 4 runs and tallied 9 hits in the game.

Dean Carey led the offensive with 3 hits. 2 of Carey’s hits were bunts down the 3rd baseline that he legged out for a single. He knocked in 2 runs in his 3-hit performance. Dean stole 2 bases.

Kade Jensen added 2 hard linedrive singles to left field and stole 2 bases.

Asher Funk, Brady Marques, Chase Wilkey, and Damien Coleman had 1 hit a piece.

Brady Marques’ pitching and Dean Carey’s hitting awarded them with the Redbird Players of the Game!

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2nd Game Recap (1 pm):

The Redbird’s pack on 11 and cap the win by a walk-off double by Jaxon Lee in the bottom of the 5th to defeat Saratoga 14-4!! After making hard contact and making great plays, the Redbird’s finally got their rally going late in the game!

Nathan Wilkey took the hill to start the game. Nathan pitched 2 innings and had 1 strikeout for the Redbirds.

Jaxon Lee came in relief and threw 3 innings. Jaxon gave up only 2 hits and added 1 strikeout to his line. Jaxon did a great job at coming in later to the game and throwing strikes!

Offensively, the Redbirds had 9 hits in their 14 run effort.

Asher Funk had 3 of those hits and knocked in 4 RBI’s! Of his 3 hits, he barreled up 1 double to center and scored 1 run!

Jaxon Lee went 2-4 with 2 doubles; 1 to left center and 1 to center! His double to center field walked the game off for the Redbirds! He drove in 3 RBI’s.

Brady Marques also had 2 line drive hits to left and center field!

Dean Carey had 1 hit and knocked in 2 RBI’s

Chase Wilkey had 1 hit and knocked in 1 RBI.

The Redbirds were awarded with the IVC banner and given the title of the 2026 IVC Champions. The Redbird’s continue their hot streak and extended their undefeated season to 9-0!

The Redbird’s A team will be playing this Monday at 4:30pm in Limestone!

Asher Funk and Jaxon Lee were each selected as the Redbird Player’s of the Game!!