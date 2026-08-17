Prairie Creek Public Library offers slate of events

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has planned several events to keep members of our community busy, entertained, and learning. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required. To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the library will launch a new Fascinating People lecture series. The first lecture will begin at 6 pm and will focus on The Kennedy Heirs. Learn about the generation that came after JFK’s and the struggles and expectations they faced belonging to a political dynasty.

Senior Social returns at 1 pm Wednesday, Aug. 19. Anyone age 50 and older are invited to join this monthly event. This month, the group will enjoy treats while playing Name that Tune. The tunes will be songs that were popular in the 60s and 70s.

Hillbilly Bingo will be at 6 pm Thursday, Aug. 20. This is a fun twist on Bingo. The evening will include a few rounds of regular Bingo as well.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Aug. 25, to discuss “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall. This group is open to all adults.

Fascinating People: Gene Roddenberry’s Trek through Life will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Aug. 27. Learn about the life and career of the man who created Star Trek.

Blackjack Night will begin at 6 pm Tuesday, Sept. 1. No money is involved, but there will be prizes.

Adult/Teen Craft Night will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 3. Participants will make two different necklaces to take home.

Fall Tree Painting will take place at 11 am Saturday, Sept. 3. Participants will paint an autumn tree using broccoli for a paint brush.

Candy Bar Bingo will be at 6 pm Wednesday, Sept. 9. Rounds will include some themed cards and music rounds, but the winner of each round will win a candy bar.

True Crime Discussion will take place at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 10. This month, the group will discuss the case of Christopher Vaughn, a married father of three from Oswego, who was arrested for murdering his wife and children off of I-55 in 2007. Participants research the case on their own by whatever method they prefer, and then bring their information to the group for discussion.

The next installment of Fascinating People Series –Henry Ford will take place at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 14. This lecture will go beyond the automobile and the assembly line to learn more about this complex man.

End of Life Planning program will begin at 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 15. Chad Sparks, the public relations director for Calvert Memorial Homes, will explain how to make end-of-life preparations in a way to save your loved ones further grief while ensuring your wishes are carried out.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

In June and July, the library will offer Program Punch Cards to adults and teens. Patrons will receive a punch for each program attended. Every completed card with 10 punches will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from the winner’s choice of a local business.

For dates of later upcoming events, please stop by the library for a complete events list.