PONTIAC, IL — The City of Pontiac is excited to announce the grand opening of the newly constructed Centennial Plaza, located behind the historic Pontiac Museum Complex at 110 W. Howard Street. To celebrate the completion of this project, the community and visitors are invited to join us on Friday, September 18, 2026, for an evening celebrating Pontiac, Illinois, and the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

The celebration will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:00 PM, followed by an evening filled with music, Route 66-themed activities, food trucks, tours of Bob Waldmire’s Road Yacht, photo opportunities in front of the Route 66 Shield Mural, and more surprises from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM.

Centennial Plaza provides a new gathering space in the heart of Pontiac and adds several unique features including:

A custom-designed neon sign created by Ace Sign Company of Springfield, Illinois

A mid-century modern-inspired awning designed to shelter Bob Waldmire’s Road Yacht

A drive-up photo opportunity area offering visitors the chance to capture memorable photos in front of Pontiac’s iconic Route 66 Shield Mural

The grand opening celebration is a special opportunity to experience Centennial Plaza in person and celebrate its completion during Route 66’s 100th anniversary year. The celebration will also honor the founding of the Pontiac Motor Division in 1926. Pontiac invites residents, visitors, Route 66 travelers, and partners to join us for this exciting milestone.

For additional details and updates, visit www.visitpontiac.org or follow Pontiac Tourism on Facebook. For questions, contact the Pontiac Tourism Department at 815-844-5847.