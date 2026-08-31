After a long battle with cancer, Rick Charles Bower, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2026, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 6, 1957.

Rick was the beloved husband of Susan Bower for over 47 years. The two met while working at the Southtown Economist Newspaper, where, coincidentally, both of their parents worked as well. They were married just six months later, on July 14, 1979.

He was a proud father to Nicolette Bower of San Diego, California, and Rick Bower of Saugatuck, Michigan; grandfather of Ryan (Brenna Teders) Turner of Campus, Illinois and James Bower of Saugatuck, Michigan; brother to Ellen Myers of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, and Lynn Degironne of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, and brother-in-law to Thomas (Connie) Phistry. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and adored cousins.

Rick was the scariest-looking teddy bear anyone had ever met. Those who knew him, however, knew the kind-hearted, gentle, loving, and funny man beneath the tough exterior. Rick moved to Illinois from Michigan when he was younger, and in 1983, he and Sue moved to Dwight, Illinois, where he began his 33-year career with RR Donnelley and Sons Company. After retiring, he went on to work at PharmaCann and later spent his time as a groundskeeper at the Dwight Country Club.

Rick loved baseball and was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan who bled Cubbie blue. He coached T-ball, Little League, and Pony League when his son, Rick, was younger. He loved coaching so much that when his grandson, Ryan, was old enough, he coached him and his friends from T-ball on, all over again. Even after his coaching days were over, he never missed a game. He also loved watching the Detroit Lions during football season.

Rick was an avid music lover and record collector. He enjoyed golfing and was often found on the course when he wasn’t at home. And if he wasn’t there, chances were he was cleaning up at the poker table during the weekly games he attended with opponents who became great friends.

Rick loved hard and was the best husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. He was a strong and sometimes stubborn man with a heart of gold. His love, laughter, and memories will live on through his children and grandsons. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered with love. Until we meet again…

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Dwight Country Club, 31577 N. 2400 E. Road, Dwight, IL 60420.

For information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com, where you may share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.