Michael “Mike” Leo Noonan, 73, passed away peacefully at 2:52 A.M. on Monday, August 24, 2026, at his lifelong home in Dwight, Illinois.

Mike was born on November 13, 1952, in Pontiac, IL. He was the son of Leo and Irene “Daah” M. (Roche) Noonan. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Ann Mixen on April 20, 1974, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight, IL.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Noonan, of Dwight, Il.; his three daughters, Angela Noonan-Geheber of Dwight, IL., Jillian (Daniel) Duffy, from Dwight, IL., and Kristin (Kurt) Coffey, Terre Haute, IN.; his ten grandchildren, Emmalyn (Cristian) Legner-Bregu, Reid and Ella Legner, Jack, Lilly and Joe Duffy, Kennedy, Weston, Oliver and Bennett Coffey; his sister Sandee (Jim) Wedekind of The Villages of Florida; many honorary grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2026, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 West Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. 60420. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 100 West Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. 60420, beginning with a visitation period from 10:00–11:00 a.m. reserved for elderly guests and anyone who may have difficulty standing for an extended period of time with Mass beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be held privately at a future date at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, IL.

Mike’s final wish was one last party…..Immediately following Mass, all are welcome to CELEBRATE at the Dwight VFW Post 2608, 506 South Old Rte. 66, Dwight, IL. 60420. Please join and share stories between family and friends.

Mike attended Dwight schools and graduated Class of 1970. He continued his education at Joliet Junior College earning his Associates.

Mike was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Michael Leo Noonan worked hard, loved deeply, and gave his family a foundation built on strong values. His greatest legacy will not be measured by what he accomplished at work or on the farm, but by the people he raised, the lessons he taught, and the love he gave so freely. His family will carry his character, honesty, integrity, and work ethic with them for the rest of their lives.

Mike was a loving husband, proud father, and Papa too many. Mike was one of the hardest-working men you would ever meet. Dedicating 46 years, working alongside Clark and Lynn at Stoller International Inc. at the main store in Pontiac as sales manager. He taught the values of strong work ethic and led by example to all who were fortunate to work by his side. He lived by the saying “love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” In addition, farming and building his family legacy began in 1992 when Mike and Kathy began working the ground together.

Mike’s greatest love and hobby was providing for his family. Mike loved being outdoors and when at home could be found tinkering in his shed or putsing around in the yard. Endless summer weekends were spent at the dock in Swilly teaching an uncountable number of family and friends to water ski. He treasured time together—whether we were boating, gathered around the table for family dinners, or traveling and making memories. Some favorite memories were the family vacations shared in Mexico, Florida, and the Outer Banks, among many other places. It was never really about where the family went; it was about being together.

His hands may no longer be working the land, but the seeds he sowed in his family will continue to grow for generations to come.

Memorial donations in Mike’s name may be made to Dwight FFA @ Dwight Township High School, 801 S. Franklin St., Dwight, IL. 60420

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.