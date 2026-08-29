Mary Elizabeth Sweeney, nee Maher, 73, of Braidwood, IL, entered into Eternal Life suddenly at 2:46 am on Thursday, August 27, in the Year of Our Lord, 2026. Her final moments were at Morris Hospital, surrounded by many of her family singing and praying her favorite prayers.

Mary Elizabeth was born on April 28, 1953, in Gardner, IL, the eldest daughter of John Edmund (d. 2005) and Mary Elizabeth (Gould) Maher (d. 2014).

She was the most precious mother to her three children, Dan (Becky) Sweeney of Mundelein, IL, Sr. Mercy Marie, SV, of Stamford, CT., and Brigid (Seth) DeMoor of Denver, CO.; a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Evelyn, Joseph, and Isabelle Sweeney, Joseph, Seth, Michael, Henry, Kate, and Francine DeMoor; an adored sister of the late John E. (Karen) Maher, Jr., Thomas F. (Alison) Maher, Mary Angela (Jim) Magner, Mary Margaret (Tom) Brown, Mary Kathleen (Joe) Bessen, the late Mary Frances (Raymond) Bradford, Michael (Jeanne) Maher, and Mary Brigid (Michael) Braden, and a loving aunt to the great many nieces and nephews who all cherished her dearly.

Mary Elizabeth was a woman deeply rooted in prayer, with faith and family at the center of her life. Named after her own mother, she loved her name and lived with radiant devotion to our Blessed Mother.

She loved to celebrate others and to serve Jesus by recognizing Him in every person she came across.

As a girl, she attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL and the one-room schoolhouse a half a mile from her childhood farm – where she was taught by her own grandmother, Angela Gould. She loved growing up in a big Irish Catholic family with many siblings and countless cousins. She attended Clarke College in Dubuque, IA where she pursued a degree in Education, which she later completed at Loyola University Chicago. She married Drew Sweeney in 1976, and was completely devoted to her three children, Dan, Kate, and Brigid.

From a young age she fostered a love of reading and books, sharing late nights reading with her siblings and was always the last one to turn out the lights. That love of reading and caring for her younger siblings flowed naturally to her work caring for children in school.

All children were drawn to her joyful approach to life and learning. Her whimsical, hands-on, and creative ideas made her a teacher-extraordinaire. She worked in the Custer Park School District as a Kindergarten Teacher’s Aid for 27 years, and her former students still fondly remember her loving care for them. She was also an active Legion of Mary member and catechist, leading CCD classes at her various parishes throughout the years and instilling a great love of Christ in young souls.

She attended daily Mass and witnessed to her faith in her words, actions, and gifts of love. She never missed a family gathering, carrying a meaningful, funny, and thrifted gift in hand. Her love knew no bounds, and she prayed for all her loved ones without end. She truly had a servant’s heart. From party preparation to clean-up, she always put in the physical labor of love and was always there to celebrate others and put them first.

She had a sharp wit and sense of humor that would bring us to tears of laughter, and her sweet laugh will echo in our hearts forever. Her legendary Christmas cards were a beautiful mosaic showing her artistic flair and her fierce love of her children and grandchildren.

Beth always went the extra mile, literally. Every car she had was driven thousands of miles as she traveled to her friends and family and prayer groups, reciting the rosary without fail. She would arrive with handmade rosaries and holy cards everywhere she went

Our family expresses its profound gratitude to the dedicated medical professionals at Morris Hospital and to her dear family, friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners throughout the decades for their great love poured upon Beth. Above all, we ask that you pray with us for the repose of her soul. Her favorite simple prayer was, “Jesus, I trust in You!”

Her visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 100 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL, 60420. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., concelebrated by her cousins Fr. Patrick Wille and Fr. Patrick Bergin. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dwight, IL. Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Elizabeth’s name may be made to the Sisters of Life, her daughter’s religious community, at sistersoflife.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.