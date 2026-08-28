Donald “Don” McNamara, 76, of Frankfort, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Dwight, Illinois, Don spent most of his adult life in Frankfort, where he built a life filled with family, friendships, and meaningful connections.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Loyal, hardworking, and never afraid to speak his mind (sometimes louder than necessary), he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

Don worked for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before retiring in 2007 and was also a CPA. Outside of work, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and, most of all, being there for the people he loved.

He took enormous pride in his daughters, Nicole and Kelly, and was his grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. He loved watching Avery, Evan, and Luke grow and succeed and could often be found telling anyone who would listen about their latest accomplishments.

Don also had a knack for making connections. His morning walks were as much about visiting with people as they were about getting his steps in. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and never seemed to meet a stranger. His personality, generosity, and unmistakable presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan (Brown) McNamara; his daughters, Nicole (Nate) Riiff and Kelly (Curtis) McNamara; his grandchildren, Avery, Evan, and Luke; his mother, Mary Ann McNamara; his sister, Janet (Gary) Neville; his brother-in-law, Jere Claggett; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald McNamara, and his sister, Cyndi Claggett.

Don will be remembered most for the way he showed up for his family, supported the people he loved, and made an impression wherever he went. His family and friends will miss his stories, his strong personality, his generosity, and, above all, simply having him there.

After a brief battle with cancer, Don leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will carry his love with them always.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Monday, August 31st, 2026 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass, Monday, August 31st, 2026 at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 Sauk Trail, Frankfort IL 60423. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to NIU Gymnastics in support of his granddaughter, Avery. Donations may be made via check to “NIU Gymnastics” or online through the following link. NIU Gymnastics