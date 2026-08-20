News from Village of Mazon

Date: Aug 20, 2026

The Village of Mazon is constructing a new water treatment plant to serve the residents of the Village. The project is partially funded by the IEPA Illinois Water Revolving Loan Fund. The scope ofthe project is to contruct a new water treatment plant with filtration and softening, and a lift station with force main to convey backwash from the new water treatment plant to the existing wastewater treatment plant. This state of the art water treatment plant will replace the existing 80-year plantand provide potable water to the current and future Village residents.