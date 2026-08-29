News from Village of Mazon: April 6, 2027, Consolidated Election

Date: Aug 28, 2026

Election packets for the Village of Mazon positions will be available at the Mazon Village Hall as of August 25, 2026, for the April 6, 2027, consolidated election.

Qualifications:

Elector/registered voter Must be 18 years of age or older One-year residency in the municipality limits preceding the consolidated election Must not be in arrears in the payment of any tax or other indebtedness due to the municipality Must not have been convicted in any court located in the United States of any infamous crime, bribes, perjury, or other felony.

Candidate Information:

3 (three) seats for Trustee 4-year term

1 (one) seat for Trustee unexpired 2-year term

You must have at least 3 signatures and no more than 51 signatures on your petition.

Statement of Economic Interest must be filed with the Grundy County Clerk prior to filing your petition and Statement of Candidacy with the Village of Mazon Clerk. A receipt of filing of the Statement of Economic Interest must accompany the filing of your petition and Statement of Candidacy with the Village of Mazon Clerk.

Petition filing period for nominating petitions is Monday, November 16, 2026, through Friday, November 20, 2026, 8 A.M. – 3 P.M. and Monday, November 23, 2026, 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. Nominating petitions are to be filed at 520 Depot St, Mazon, IL. 60444 with the Village of Mazon Clerk.

If you are filing a petition and Statement of Candidacy with the Village of Mazon, it is recommended that you review the 2027 State of Illinois Candidate’s Guide (available of the Illinois State Board of Election’s website and linked below).

2027 Candidate’s Guide

2027 Election & Campain Finance Calendar

Grundy County Election Information

For details, visit: [ April 6, 2027, Consolidated Election ]





