Morris Hospital Dietitian Discusses Nutrition for Active Kids

August 31, 2026, MORRIS, IL – In collaboration with the Morris Hospital YMCA, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is presenting an important nutrition seminar for individuals who take appetite suppressant GLP-1 medications. The free seminar, “Nutrition Tips for GLP-1 Success,” will be presented by a Morris Hospital dietitian on Wednesday, September 16, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to attend.

While GLP-1 medications can help reduce appetite, it’s important for people who are taking the medications to practice healthy habits through smart nutrition and practical lifestyle strategies.

To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness department at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.