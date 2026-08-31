It Takes Two: A Legendary Duo Revue

It Takes Two: A Legendary Duo Revue, takes the stage in the Pontiac Community High School Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept 9th at 7:00 PM as the next concert in the Livingston County Concert Association’s 2026-2027 concert series.

Join globally-renowned entertainers Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann (of Letters From Home) for an unforgettable musical journey celebrating the iconic duos that have shaped history in their latest show It Takes Two: A Legendary Duo Revue. From legendary musicians like Johnny Cash & June Carter to iconic on-screen pairs like Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers, this dynamic team performance brings classic hits and Broadway showstoppers to playful nods to pop culture favorites like Batman & Robin and The Odd Couple. Blending the legacy of timeless hits with the wit and edge of classic sketch comedy, It Takes Two is an incredibly unique musical experience guaranteed to delight all generations.

With powerful harmonies, heartwarming moments, gut-busting comedy and plenty of surprises, It Takes Two: A Legendary Duo Revue is a celebration of the magic that happens with the power of two.

For ticket information please contact Rodney Patterson at (815) 674-3467 or email rod.hjemme@gmail.com.





