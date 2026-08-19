Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is releasing the name of the driver in a fatal crash around 0845 today’s date 8/19/26.

Rosemary E. Bolding, 30, of Huntley, Illinois was northbound on Johnny Run Road when she failed to stop at the marked intersection of Johnny Run and Gardner blacktop. Miss Bolding’s vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the intersection. Miss Bolding’s vehicle traveled into the northeast yard where it struck the corner of the home. Miss Bolding was pronounced deceased at the scene by Callahan at 0940 on 08/19/2026.

The crash is being investigated by Grundy County Sheriff Department. The investigation through the coroner’s office continues.