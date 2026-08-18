Aug 17

The Redbirds A team was victorious over Saratoga by a whopping score of 15-2.

The Redbirds tallied 13 hits on the day with 4 extra base hits. Nathan Wilkey led the charge with 3 doubles and 4 rbis. Damien Coleman, Kade Jensen, Dean Carey, and Asher Funk each had 2 hits. Chase Wilkey and Jaxon added with 1 hit a piece. The Redbirds stole 4 bases on the day.

Dwight Nathan Wilkey pitched 3 innings and struck out 4 batters. Brady Marques pitched one inning to end the game.