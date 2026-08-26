Aug 25

The B Softball team fell last to Bishop Mac 14-9.

Lucy Cotter went 2-for-3 on the day. Ryan Ercolini added a triple. Maci Gerber paced the team with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, accumulating 12 walks for the game. Charlotte Sassenger, Maci Gerber, Nicole Faulds, Oakleigh Patten, Lucy Cotter, Sadie Burke, and Natalie Mallaney each stole multiple bases. The girls stole 22 bases in the game.

Next up for Redbirds B softball is a game against Wilmington on Thursday at home at 4:30.