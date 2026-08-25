Aug 24 – Irish Invitational at Morris Country Club
Dwight/GSW Golf went to Morris Country Club to participate in the Irish Invitational hosted by Seneca High School.
Dwight Boys finished 6th out of 11 with a score of 373. Dwight scores were Caden Christensen 91, Logan Rice 93, Dane Frobish 93, Cash Carter 96, Case Christensen 97, and Blake Thetard 105.
Boys Teams
1st – Coal City 341
2nd – St. Bede 347
3rd – Seneca 353
4th – Midland 362
5th – Serena 370
6th – Dwight 373
7th – Manteno 380
8th – Reed-Custer 407
9th – Hinckley-Big Rock 411
10th – Indian Creek 456
11th – Peotone 480
Top 8 Individual Boys
Champion – Cooper Thorson (Seneca) 78
2nd – Jaxon Duke (Coal City) 79
3rd – Frankie Ponio (Coal City) 83
4th – Lincoln Meils (Midland) 83
5th – Grady Mueller (St. Bede) 84
6th – Landon Bukowski (Manteno) 85
7th – Hayden Grandsart (Midland) 86
8th – JJ Harnack (HBR) 87
* Trent Powell (Seneca) had a hole-in-one on hole #16, 157 yards!
Girls Teams
1st – Seneca 117 points
2nd – Manteno 70 points
3rd – Coal City 65 points
4th – Dwight 46 points
5th – St. Bede 46 points
6th – Marquette 37 points
7th – Reed-Custer 32 points
*The girls used the stableford scoring system.
Top 5 Individual Girls
Champion – Piper Stenzel (Seneca) 36 points
2nd – Eme Paquette (Seneca) 33 points
3rd – Jinny Kvasnicka (Manteno) 27 points
4th – Josie Mitchell (Seneca) 27 points
5th – Lillian Pollnow (Marquette) 25 points