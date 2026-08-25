Aug 24 – Irish Invitational at Morris Country Club

Dwight/GSW Golf went to Morris Country Club to participate in the Irish Invitational hosted by Seneca High School.

Dwight Boys finished 6th out of 11 with a score of 373. Dwight scores were Caden Christensen 91, Logan Rice 93, Dane Frobish 93, Cash Carter 96, Case Christensen 97, and Blake Thetard 105.