REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On August 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Shellee Tyne, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Tyne announced that the Maintenance Staff and Summer Crew had been chosen as the Redbirds of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A letter of thanks was received from the Dennis & Margene Tjelle family for the school’s support during the loss of their son, Derek. An email of thanks was received from Earl and Gail McCoy regarding the State of the Districts that was posted in The Paper.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Tyne’s report stands as read. She also shared the enrollment as of Monday, August 10th, which was 512 students.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the sewer project is finished and the Maintenance staff is working diligently at getting the flooring laid in preparation of the new school year. He also noted that there is a minor upgrade to the gymnasium audio system, which will cost approximately $2,000 for installation of some former HS gym and stadium equipment.

Mr. DeLong noted that there have been some issues with the porta potties placed by CIFL and the Youth Soccer League. He has addressed those issues and they will be taken care of soon.

He also reported that he has heard no issues with families regarding the later start of school and feels this is good for our students and families and also helps with the completion of the summer projects.

Mr. DeLong reported that a major focus of discussion for Administrators this year will be communication; not only with our families but with staff and students. He also wants to explore using less technology in the classroom and getting back to some of the basics. He noted that even though the Governor is touting a new cellphone ban, our district has always had a ban on their use during the school day, making sure they are turned off and in lockers during class time.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that it is election year for School Boards and the seats that are open for election this year are those of Jaime Mallaney, Mark Christenson and Chuck Trainor. Candidates for the April 6, 2027 election can begin circulating petitions on August 25th. The first day to file nominating petitions is November 16, 2026 and filing ends on November 23, 2026. All filing needs to be done at the County Clerk’s office.

Mr. DeLong notified the Board that ECE Teacher Kaylee Gelsthorpe resigned today. Administration will explore ideas on how to fill this position at this late date.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Joint Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve employment, Dennis Dunlap, .33 “B” Baseball Coach

4) Approve employment, Lindsey Muzzarelli, Cross Country Coach

5) Approve employment, Nicole Praner, Special Education Teacher

6) Approve employment, Jordan Schultz, Bilingual 1:1 Paraprofessional

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the first reading of PRESS Policy Update 122. This update will be brought back for a second reading and final approval at the September Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong held the first reading of the proposed 2026-27 Budget, which includes a permanent transfer from Ed Fund to Transportation of $300,000. The Board will have this proposed Budget on display until the September Board meeting, where the Board will take formal action. Mr. DeLong noted that last year’s fiscal year end budget finished with a 1.2 million dollar surplus. That is the fourth year in a row the district ended the year with a surplus budget. The fy 27 budget projects a $380,000 deficit, mostly due to capital projects, but Mr. DeLong noted he believes the deficit will be less than that, if not another surplus budget.

Mr. DeLong reported that a serious safety hazard designation remains unchanged and continues to exist.

Mr. DeLong will set the public hearing on the 2026-27 Budget for September 9, 2026 at 6:00 pm, prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.

Mr. DeLong reviewed the district’s Bullying Prevention Policy and stated that he believed it needs no changes as we follow the state and IPA template.

Mr. DeLong reviewed a proposal for implementation of the Centegix Emergency Management System from Heart Technology. This is a panic button system for staff as well as a visitor badge management tool and will be a significant safety upgrade for the district. The cost of a 5-year contract is approximately $40,000, with $19,415 due in year #1.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that they will need 2 members to sit on the Negotiations Team, plus one alternate. Board members Marc Ellis and Ryan Kodat were chosen as team members, with Chuck Trainor chosen as an alternate.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Went into Executive Session at 6:44 p.m. to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or onbehalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

exited Executive Session at 6:49 p.m.

adjourned the meeting at 6:49 p.m.