The Dwight Township High School Class of 1966 continues to plan for a 60th class reunion on September 19th during Harvest Days weekend.

The event will be held at the Country Club with Happy Hour at 5 p.m. followed by a meal at 6 p.m. Other events that classmates can enjoy that weekend can be found at DwightHarvestDays.com.

A few classmates which we’ve not been able to contact include Kathy Knudsen, Richard O’Neill, Dale Burkhart, Rita Horton, Nick Humbert, Marcia Rohlfs, and Larry Mickelson. Anyone with information on these contacts can send it to Gordon Von Qualen (815.210.7785)