REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On August 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli (6:03 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

An email of thanks was received from Earl and Gail McCoy regarding the State of the Districts that was posted in The Paper.

A letter of thanks was received from the Dennis & Margene Tjelle family for the school’s support during the loss of their son, Derek.

A letter of thanks was received from the Charles Gebhardt family (Jennifer & Bruce Statler and Donna Gebhardt).

A thank-you card was received from the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors for allowing them the use of the school during a recent event.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. He noted current enrollment is 229 students.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the Track project is nearly complete. Finishing work along with exchange lane painting will occur within the next week and the track is expected to be complete by the first HS home football game. He added that the green color had not been in the original plans and that it is a $50,000 upgrade, but not one that we had to pay for—he is trying to get some of that money taken off of the billing since it was not intended. He noted that CIFL will have to play their first home game on ourpractice field. He also informed the Board that the visitor bleachers will now be moved off of the track weekly to help preserve the new surface, which is expected to last many years. Mr. DeLong also announced that we have upgraded the sound systems at the stadium and the gymnasium. These new systems will be locked so that they may only be turned on in order to keep anyone from damaging them.

Mr. DeLong reported that a major focus of discussion for Administrators this year will be communication; not only with our families but with staff and students. He also wants to explore using less technology in the classroom and getting back to some of the basics. He noted that even though the Governor is touting a new cellphone ban, our district already has one in place, allowing students their cell phone access only during passing periods and lunchtime.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that it is election year for School Boards and the seats that are open for election this year are those of Chris Bunting, Erin Connor, Kim Frauli and Jake Tjelle. Candidates for the April 6, 2027 election can begin circulating petitions on August 25th. The first day to file nominating petitions is November 16, 2026 and filing ends on November 23, 2026. All filing needs to be done at the County Clerk’s office.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the June 24, 2026 Joint Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve employment, Clara Downey, Freshman V olleyball Coach

4) Approve employment, Anthony Dinelli, Assistant Golf Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong discussed the per pupil expenditure cost as calculated by ISBE with the Board. This is what is known as our per capita tuition charge (PCTC) for out of district students. This rate is calculated based on instructional and operational expenditures and divides that out by our daily attendance. He noted that our rate is high due to our offerings and he does not feel that is a bad thing—that it shows the value of our programs that we offer and the facilities that we have to use. Our PCTC is actually down approximately $2,000 this year.

Mr. DeLong held the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy Update 122. This update will be brought back for a second reading and final approval at the September Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong held the first reading of the proposed 2026-27 Budget. He is projecting a budget deficit of approximately $300,000 for next year. The Board will have this proposed Budget on display until the September Board meeting, where the Board will take formal action. The proposed deficit is mostly due to the large track project and purchasing some of our buses.

Mr. DeLong reported that a serious safety hazard designation remains unchanged and continues to exist.

Mr. DeLong will set the public hearing on the 2026-27 Budget for September 16, 2026 at 6:00 pm, prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.

Mr. DeLong reviewed the district’s Bullying Prevention Policy and stated that he believed it needs no changes as we follow the state and IPA template. Mr. DeLong reviewed a proposal for implementation of the Centegix Emergency Management System from Heart Technology. This is a panic button system for staff as well as a visitor badge management tool and will be a significant safety upgrade for the district. The cost of a 5-year contract is approximately $45,015, with $19,415 due in year #1.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that they will need 2 members to sit on the Negotiations Team, plus one alternate. Board members Eric Scheuer and Erin Connor were chosen as team members, with Kim Frauli chosen as an alternate.

Mr. DeLong discussed the possibility of assisting the band with transportation for the band trip to Florida.

There was a calculation issue with the cost of transportation, making it about $12,000 more than first thought. Mr. Rabor is asking if the district will help cover some of that extra cost. It was suggested that they could possibly hold a band night with a meal to raise funds to help defray this cost. The Board is not interested in making any donations towards this trip as it would open up other organizations to make the same request.

Mr. DeLong discussed the future of co-op agreements with GSW. He informed the Board that GSW decided to co-op with Tri-Point for Girls Basketball without any formal discussion with us. Since we have a long history of other sports co-op agreements with GSW, the Board will revisit all options for future agreements with them.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

entered Executive Session at 6:59 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act.

exited Executive Session at 7:02 p.m.

Adjourned the meeting at 7:03 p.m.

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