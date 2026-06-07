Slammers Walk-Off In The Ninth

By Tori Zalewski

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers earned a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts tonight, capped by a game-winning hit from Cam Suto in the ninth inning.

A pitching battle kept the game close until both broke through in the fifth inning. After Windy City got on the board, the Slammers answered back when Peyton Carr lined a double to center field, driving Ian Battipaglia in to even the score at 1-1.







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The game remained tied throughout the middle and late innings as both teams’ pitchers continued to limit scoring opportunities. With the score still tied entering the bottom of the ninth, Joliet put together one final rally.

Patrick Ward came around to score the winning run when Cam Suto delivered a walk-off base hit, closing the night with a Slammers win at home.

With the series now even at one game apiece, the Slammers and ThunderBolts will square off in tomorrow’s rubber match at 1:05 p.m.