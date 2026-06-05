Slammers secure first sweep of the season

By: Brandon Ritsos

Joliet, IL – The Slammers came into the final game of a 3-game set with the Boomers looking to attain their first sweep of the year, while the Boomers were looking to avoid the sweep and salvage 1 game from Joliet.

The Slammers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with DH Blake Berry hitting a SAC fly to center field to bring in Joliet’s first run of the ballgame to open up the scoring in the first inning.

Schaumburg would respond with a run of their own in the 2nd inning to tie the game at 1 apiece, courtesy of a Slammers throwing error.

SS Braylin Marine would leave the yard for the Slammers to bring their lead to 4-1 over the Boomers, courtesy of a 3-run shot to right field.

The Slammers would add to their lead over the Boomers. 1B Jackson Valera started the party when he laced a ball to right field for a single, bringing in another run for Joliet. CF Cam Suto would single on a line drive to center, bringing in the Slammers’ second run of the inning. SS Braylin Marine would cap off Joliet’s 3-run inning with a base hit to center field, bringing the Slammers’ lead to 7-1 over Schaumburg.







Schaumburg would respond in the 5th inning, courtesy of a groundball up the middle into center field. From SS Alec Craig bringing the score to 7-2. DH Kellum Clark decided to join the Boomers rally with a double to left field that plated 2 runs for Schaumburg, bringing the Boomers within striking distance.

The Boomers would continue to rally as they put up runs in 3 straight innings tying the ballgame at 7-7. Courtesy of RBI’s from 1B Will Prater with a RBI single, DH Kellum Clark would add another RBI on a single to left. Also C Alex Calarco would cap the Boomers rally with his RBI that would tie the game up.

The Slammers would respond in the bottom of the 9th, with the bases loaded DH Blake Berry would hit a SAC fly to left field to win the game for Joliet, and walk off the Boomers and secure a much awaited sweep.

The Slammers improve to (8-15) on the year and welcome Windy City to town tomorrow for a weekend series. Schaumburg drops to (12-12) on the season and looks to rebound heading into the weekend.